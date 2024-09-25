Semiconductor firms being arm-twisted to invest in Gujarat: Priyank Kharge

New Delhi: Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday alleged that the central government is arm-twisting semiconductor companies to make investments in Gujarat.
Kharge was speaking on the sidelines of an event here on Tuesday, to promote the 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS). The three-day BTS will be held in Bengaluru from November 19 to 21.
The Centre should be asked for reasons for investments going to Gujarat despite Karnataka having skill sets, research and development centres, vibrant ecosystem and state policies to compliment the central government’s scheme.
“I think companies are being arm-twisted to go to Gujarat,” Kharge said when asked about the lack of proposals for semiconductor manufacturing in the state.
In an apparent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged that when people at the top of pyramid are playing role of a Chief Minister instead of a Prime Minister, then states like Karantaka will suffer.
“Its not a level-playing field. By default, Karantaka and Tamil Nadu are the right platforms. We have very fertile ecosystem but unfortunately none of it (semiconductor manufacturing) is coming to us. I am very blunt about it,” he reiterated.
Earlier addressing the event, he said that Karantaka’s ecosystem is not limited to support local ecosystem but to cater to the global requirement.
Insisting that Karnataka continues to lead the nation in fostering technological advancements and innovation, he said Bengaluru is home to 37% of India’s unicorns, more than 60 global Capability Centers (GCCs) and more than 400 Fortune 500 companies.
Published 25 September 2024, 03:09 IST