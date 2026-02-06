<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/new-security-vulnerabilities-detected-in-google-chrome-heres-how-to-plug-loopholes-3593244">Google Chrome</a> is very taxing on the computers in terms of consuming RAM, which leads to slowing of the response. And yet, it is most preferred browser globally. It has more than three billion active users worldwide, as the user interface is simple, easy to navigate through settings for customisation. The Extension feature allows users to add pluggins such grammarly, AI tools and more, which improves the productivity.</p><p>But, this much popularity also draws the attention from cyber criminals to prey on naive computer users. Time to time, Google does regular checks on Chrome to look for any vulnerabilities and fix the loopholes. Sometime, it fails to detect some.</p>.Google offers sneak peek at Pixel 10a ahead of launch; what to expect.<p>In the latest instance, new security issues have been detected, reported Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). </p><p>Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to bypass security restriction and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. In layman's terms, a threat actor can take over the computer and steal personal information before it is too late for the victim to realise what just happened. </p><p>Google has acknowledged the issue and has released the security patch to fix the security vulnerabilities. It has begun rolling out the updates— 144.0.7559.132/.133 for Windows/Mac and 144.0.7559.132 for Linux. It is conducting in phases and it will take few days or weeks to reach all corners of the world.</p><p><strong>Here's how to update to the latest version of Chrome on your computer:</strong></p><p>Just go to the Chrome menu (three dots), select 'Help', then 'About Google Chrome', and Chrome will automatically check for updates and install them. </p>.Google Chrome Update: Gen AI Gemini promises to boost productivity.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>