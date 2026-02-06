Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

New security vulnerabilities detected, update your Chrome browser now: CERT-In

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to bypass security restriction and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 07:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 07:13 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechChromeCERT-INIndian Computer Emergency Response Team

Follow us on :

Follow Us