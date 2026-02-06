<p>India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=India%20u19">Under-19 </a>captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss and elected to bat first in the final of the U-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe's Harare on Friday. </p><p>An unbeaten India, playing its 10th U-19 World Cup final, has been challenged by Thomas Rew's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=England">England</a>, who have also reached the summit clash without dropping a game.</p><p>"We chose to bat first. It looks like a very good pitch, really hard and we will try to put up a good target. It is a batting pitch and the batters showed good batsmanship which was nice for us. We will play our natural game, not complicate it too much and keep it simple. Same team," Mhatre said at the toss. </p>.ICC Under-19 World Cup: Record-eyeing India face plucky England .<p>Meanwhile, Rew said he is happy to bowl first and look to exploit early help for the bowlers. </p><p>"We were looking to bowl first. It is a good chasing ground. Great session, all lads are nice and fresh, ready to go. It might do a bit early this morning. We have taken the pressure off the boys, just told them to go out there and enjoy the game. We have one change," Rew said. </p><p><strong>India U-19 playing 11: </strong>Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran</p><p><strong>England U-19 playing 11: </strong>Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green </p>