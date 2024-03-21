JOIN US
business

Kia India to hike vehicle prices by up to 3% from April 1


Last Updated 21 March 2024, 11:44 IST

New Delhi: Kia India on Thursday said it will increase prices of its range of vehicles by up to 3 per cent from April 1, 2024.

The decision is attributed to the escalation in commodity prices and supply chain-related inputs, the automaker, which sells models like Seltos, Sonet and Carens, said in a statement.

It marks the first price adjustment by the company this year, Kia India said. Commenting on the development, Kia India National Head Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said the company consistently strives to deliver premium and technologically advanced products to customers.

"However, due to the continuous increase in commodity prices, adverse exchange rate and rising input cost, we are compelled to implement a partial price hike," he added.

The company is absorbing a significant portion of the increase, allowing customers to continue driving their favourite Kia cars without a major dent in their pockets, Brar stated.

Kia has sold almost 11.6 lakh units in India and overseas markets combined to date.

(Published 21 March 2024, 11:44 IST)
