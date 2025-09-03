Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

KSTDC land lease period for 60 years, not 30 years: ROHL

As per the government order, the original lease expired after 30 years, in 2022.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 01:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 01:00 IST
TourismkstdcDomlur

Follow us on :

Follow Us