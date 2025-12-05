Menu
Homeworld

Drones spotted near Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's flight path to Dublin

The sighting triggered a major security alert amid fears it was an attempt to interfere with the flight path, as per reports.
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 01:11 IST
Published 05 December 2025, 01:11 IST
World newsUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyyDublin

