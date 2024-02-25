LIC Housing Finance hopes to earn Rs 5,000 cr profit in FY24

In addition to business growth, he said, "our endeavour has been to improve service standards through ongoing digital transformation of our processes."

Fourth quarter is usually the most important business period for the company and going by the current trends, he said, "we expect to close this financial year with healthy numbers."

He said the company has earned a net profit of Rs 3,675 crore in the three quarters and hopes to touch Rs 5,000 crore by the end of this financial year.