Majority of top-100 companies making disclosures about carbon emissions: PwC India

New Delhi: Supplementing the efforts of the Indian government to achieve a net-zero emission target by 2070, as many as 51 per cent of the top-100 companies have started making disclosures on a voluntary basis about carbon emissions, says a PwC India survey.

The survey further said that about 31 per cent of the respondent companies have disclosed their net-zero targets.

The government and the regulators have introduced new regulations pertaining to ESG (environmental, social and governance) for businesses. India's transition to BRSR Core positions the nation as a frontrunner in the global transition towards a more credible and transparent sustainability reporting landscape.