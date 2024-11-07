Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Married woman claims BharatMatrimony used her picture to set up fake ‘elite’ profile, company responds

In the video, the woman sat with her husband for the first few seconds to set the record straight that she was already married as she clarified that she had not met him via the app.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 15:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 09:48 IST
India NewsBusiness News

Follow us on :

Follow Us