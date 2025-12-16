Menu
Supreme Court quashes FIR against former Karnataka Deputy CM R Ashoka in alleged land scam 

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Vipul M Pancholi found absence of sanction and malice in the proceedings initiated against the leader.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 14:55 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 14:55 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaSupreme Courtland scamR Ashoka

