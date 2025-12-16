<p>Belagavi: The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday passed the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Second Amendment) Bill, enabling the likes of Sudha Murty and other MPs connected with the city to become members of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). </p><p>Piloting the Bill, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said some MPs and MLCs had been left out of the GBA. </p>.Make pre-primary education fundamental right: Sudha Murty to move resolution in Rajya Sabha on Friday.<p>"The likes of [Rajya Sabha] member Sudha Murty, Chikkaballapur MP K Sudhakar...whose constituencies partly come under GBA had been left out. Also, those who are voters in the city will be added as GBA members," Shivakumar, the Bengaluru Urban Development minister, said. </p><p>Shivakumar also announced that he would drop a clause to nominate one member as additional councillor for every 20,000 population in city corporations until elections are held in that particular area. </p><p>"There are 369 wards. If the government adds one nominated person, there would be another 369 members. This will create confusion," BJP's S Suresh Kumar said. Shivakumar concurred that there was scope for confusion. "We will drop this," he said. "We had to include new representatives when new areas got included in GBA. That's why we had made a provision to nominate members." </p><p><strong>Voting rights</strong></p><p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said Rajya Sabha MPs and MLCs should not be allowed to vote in local bodies outside Bengaluru. "They changed their addresses and vote in different places. This would amount to proxy voting, whcih will give undue advantage to the ruling party," he said. Shivakumar agreed with this. </p><p>When senior Congress lawmaker Basavaraj Rayareddi said such a restriction may contraveve provisions of the Representation of the People Act, Shivakumar retorted: "No! We can't allow touring talkies." </p>