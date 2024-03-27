Maruti Suzuki announces senior management rejig

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its board has approved the appointment of Partho Banerjee as the new head of marketing and sales function with effect from April 1, 2024.

He is currently serving as Head - Service.

Banerjee replaces Shashank Srivastava who is "transferred from the position of Head Marketing & Sales to Member Executive Committee", the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

Similarly, Tarun Aggarwal has been named as Head of Engineering with effect from April 1, 2024. He replaces C V Raman who also stands transferred to Member Executive Committee, it added.