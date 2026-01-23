<p>A paediatric bone marrow transplant was performed at Yenepoya Medical College by a team led by blood cancer specialist Dr Rajesh Krishna.</p>.<p>A 14-year-old girl from Bantwal was suffering from relapsed ‘Hodgkin’s Lymphoma’ and was admitted to the hospital. Her stem cells were collected through an apheresis machine. They were kept at Frozen -80 degrees celsius.</p>.Advancing the Art of Cardiac Surgery.<p>Later, the disease was brought under control with chemotherapy, and the conserved stem cells were given to the girl again. The girl recovered fully within two weeks. Though mild fever and infections were observed, they were cured with appropriate treatment, the press release stated.</p>