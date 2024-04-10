JOIN US
Maruti Suzuki hikes Swift prices by up to Rs 25,000

The prices of Swift have been raised by up to Rs 25,000, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 10:59 IST

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has hiked the price of its hatchback Swift by up to Rs 25,000 along with an increase on a select variant of SUV Grand Vitara.

The prices of Swift have been raised by up to Rs 25,000, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Similarly, the price of the Sigma variant of Grand Vitara has been increased by Rs 19,000, the company said.

Now, Swift is available at a price range of Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Sigma variant of Grand Vitara is priced at Rs 10.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), as per the company's website.

The price hikes are effective April 10, 2024, the company said.

(Published 10 April 2024, 10:59 IST)
