McDonald's India operator to launch 20-minute delivery to boost sales

The move is aimed at strengthening its delivery business and reducing reliance on "unpredictable" third-party performance, CEO Akshay Jatia said on a post-earnings call, without disclosing details.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 14:34 IST
