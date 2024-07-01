Meta charged with failing to comply with EU tech rules

Brussels: Meta Platforms was charged by EU antitrust regulators on Monday for failing to comply with landmark tech rules as they took aim at its newly introduced pay or consent advertising model.

The US tech giant launched the no-ads subscription service for Facebook and Instagram in Europe last November, saying users who consent to be tracked get a free service which is funded by advertising revenues.

The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, said the binary choice breaches the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA) which seeks to rein in the power of Big Tech, as it sent its preliminary finding to Meta.