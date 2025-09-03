<p>Mumbai: As India’s maritime ecosystem has been reshaped heralding new opportunities, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> will address the Global Maritime CEO Forum at the India Maritime Week, which will be held from October 27–31, in Mumbai.</p><p>Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sarbananda-sonowal">Sarbananda Sonowal</a> said that India Maritime Week will not only be a confluence of ideas, but a confluence of confidence.</p><p>“The way Modi has guided our maritime vision, the world now looks at India as a trusted partner and a rising maritime power. His presence at the Global Maritime CEO Forum will inspire global industry leaders to invest in India’s growth story,” he said. </p><p>In a press statement, Sonowal said India’s maritime ecosystem has been reshaped since 2014 under the leadership of Modi. </p>.HRAWI appeals to GST Council and PM Modi for uniform 5% GST rate on hospitality and tourism services.<p>Flagship initiatives such as Sagarmala, the Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030, and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision (MAKV) 2047 are transforming ports, shipping, and inland waterways.</p><p>Sonowal highlighted that port capacity has nearly doubled, cargo handling has reached 1,600 million metric tonnes, and turnaround time at ports has reduced to 22 hours.</p><p>“From five operational waterways in 2014, we now have 30 today. Cargo movement on inland waterways has grown from 18 million tonnes in 2013-14 to 145 million tonnes last year. These are not just statistics, they are milestones of transformation,” he said.</p><p>The Minister underscored the green transition being led by the Harit Sagar policy and Harit Nauka initiative, which promote clean fuels, renewable energy, and eco-friendly inland vessels. </p><p>He also highlighted the Jalvahak Scheme, launched in December 2024, which incentivises cargo transport over 300 km on National Waterways 1, 2, and 16 through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route with up to 35% reimbursement of operating expenditure.</p><p>“With the Jalvahak scheme and fixed day scheduled sailings, we are not just moving cargo, we are moving with confidence. We are providing the industry with predictability, affordability, and sustainability,” he added. </p><p>The Cruise Bharat Mission, launched in 2024, aims to develop 100 river cruise terminals, 10 sea cruise terminals, and five marinas, while doubling passenger numbers by 2029.</p>