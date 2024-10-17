Meta lays off employees at WhatsApp and Instagram: Report

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meta">Meta</a> is laying off employees across units including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/instagram">Instagram</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/whatsapp">WhatsApp</a> and Reality Labs, the <em>Verge</em> reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.</p>.<p>A Meta spokesperson told <em>Reuters</em> in a statement that a few of its teams were making changes to align with their long-term strategic goals and location strategy.</p>.<p>"This includes moving some teams to different locations, and moving some employees to different roles. In situations like these when a role is eliminated, we work hard to find other opportunities for impacted employees," the spokesperson said.</p>.Meta must face US state lawsuits over teen social media addiction.<p>The <em>Verge</em> report did not specify the exact number of job cuts but mentioned that they were small. Meta also did not comment on the numbers.</p>.<p>Separately, the <em>Financial Times</em> reported that Meta fired another two dozen staff in Los Angeles for allegedly using their daily $25 meal credits to instead buy household items including acne pads, wine glasses and laundry detergent.</p>.<p>These terminations are separate from the team restructurings and took place last week, the <em>FT</em> report said.</p>.<p>Meta declined to comment on the <em>FT</em> report.</p>.<p>Meta has slashed around 21,000 jobs since November 2022 to keep costs low with CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling 2023 the "Year of Efficiency".</p>.<p>Meta shares have jumped more than 60 per cent this year.</p>.<p>In its most recent second quarter results, Meta beat market expectations for revenue and issued a rosy sales forecast for the third quarter, signaling that robust digital-ad spending on its social media platforms can cover the cost of its artificial-intelligence investments. </p>