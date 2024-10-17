Home
Meta lays off employees at WhatsApp and Instagram: Report

A Meta spokesperson said in a statement that a few of its teams were making changes to align with their long-term strategic goals and location strategy.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 04:22 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 04:22 IST
