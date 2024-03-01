Meta says it will no longer pay for news in Australia, Germany and France

Sydney: Meta said on Friday it will not enter into new commercial deals for traditional news content in Australia, France and Germany.

"Additionally, to ensure that we continue to invest in products and services that drive user engagement, we will not enter into new commercial deals for traditional news content in these countries and will not offer new Facebook products specifically for news publishers in the future," Meta said in a statement.

The owner of Facebook has oft been at loggerheads with Australia over a requirement for it to pay publishers for news content.