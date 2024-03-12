Meta sues former employee over alleged stolen documents

Meta Platforms Inc sued one of its former vice presidents for what it called a “stunning” betrayal in his defection to a “stealth” AI cloud computing startup.

Dipinder Singh Khurana, also known as T S Khurana, had worked at Meta for 12 years and rose to a senior position at the company as VP of infrastructure, but violated his contract as he was preparing to leave by taking a “trove of proprietary, highly sensitive, confidential, and non-public documents about Meta’s business and employees,” according to the complaint filed Feb 29 in California state court in Contra Costa County, and which has not been previously reported.