<p>Mangaluru: Under the joint auspices of the Department of Horticulture, District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Dakshina Kannada, the Kadri Park Development Committee, and SIRI Horticulture Association, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>, a fruit and flower show has been organised at Kadri Park in the city from January 23 to 26, in connection with Republic Day celebrations.</p><p>Joint director of the horticulture department said that as part of the exhibition, the main attraction will be the display of various artistic creations made entirely from flowers. Around 15,000 plants belonging to 30 varieties of flowers, including salvia, chrysanthemum, globe amaranth, zinnia, dianthus, aster, vinca rosea, cockscomb, dahlia, petunia, torenia, and others, have already been grown in pots at Kadri Park and will be arranged for display. A demonstration of a kitchen vegetable garden will also be organised.</p>.Chitra Santhe returns to Bengaluru on January 4 with focus on environment.<p>Officials said artistic carvings highlighting the importance of Dakshina Kannada district and portraits of eminent personalities from various fields, created using fruits and vegetables, will be exhibited. Displays of ornamental plants, bonsai plants, and Ikebana flower arrangements will also be part of the exhibition. Various honey cooperative societies and farmer producer organisations will display and sell different varieties of honey and value-added products, while also providing information on the medicinal properties of honey.</p><p>The show will also provide opportunities for nursery owners, seed sellers, fertiliser dealers, horticulture-related entrepreneurs, and agricultural machinery and equipment sellers to set up stalls. Priority will be given to vendors selling organic products.</p><p>The entry fee for the fruit and flower show has been fixed at Rs 30 for adults and Rs 20 for children. Students arriving in uniform along with school teachers will be granted free entry.</p><p>There will also be exhibitions of unique varieties of fruits, vegetables, garden crops, and spice crops grown by farmers, along with horticultural handicrafts. Members of the public will be given the opportunity to display bonsai plants, anthurium plants, and other attractive plants grown by them. Farmers wishing to exhibit their produce are requested to bring their exhibits to Kadri Park on January 22 at 10.30 am, said Joint Director of the Department of Horticulture.</p>