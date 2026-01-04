Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Flower show in Kadri Park in Mangaluru from January 23

Joint director of the horticulture department said that as part of the exhibition, the main attraction will be the display of various artistic creations made entirely from flowers.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 05:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 05:36 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruflower showKadri Park

Follow us on :

Follow Us