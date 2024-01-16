Microsoft CEO Nadella 'comfortable' with OpenAI non-profit despite Altman ouster

Davos: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said he had no issue with partner OpenAI's governance structure, two months after the startup's non-profit board temporarily ousted its chief executive without regard to investors' interests.

"I'm comfortable. I have no issues with any structure," Nadella said at a Bloomberg News event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

The surprise November dismissal of OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman over an alleged communication breakdown triggered a crisis at the startup behind ChatGPT, in which employees threatened to resign en masse and go work for Microsoft, which is backing OpenAI with billions of dollars.

OpenAI's board, charged with protecting the startup non-profit's mission to develop powerful artificial intelligence that benefits humanity, ultimately restored Altman days later.