Move near an office or leave: IBM tells managers

Many companies have increased return-to-office requirements over the last year, replacing employee-friendly incentives like happy hours and commuter subsidies with more punitive measures including disciplinary action or limited career advancement if attendance targets aren’t met. The tech industry in particular has seen tightening rules as the market soured and the risk of job cuts has tipped the scale in favor of employers. Amazon.com Inc. and AT&T Inc. have each ordered some remote workers to relocate near offices.