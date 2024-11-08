Home
MRF Q2 consolidated net profit dips 19% to Rs 470.70 crore

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 586.60 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 09:53 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 09:53 IST
