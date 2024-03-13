Musk says 'Deutschland rocks!' after visit to arson-hit Tesla gigafactory

Berlin: Elon Musk on Wednesday visited Tesla's European gigafactory in Gruenheide, Germany, where operations had resumed after an arson attack on a nearby electricity pylon last week led to a costly power outage that halted production.

The Tesla chief executive, who was pictured at the German factory wearing a black T-shirt that read "We are (Giga) the future," shouted "Hey, Deutschland rocks! Dig in Berlin for the win!" as he walked out of the factory and got into a car.

Tesla's factory on the outskirts of Berlin was reconnected to the grid on Monday after the March 5 arson attack, claimed by far-left activists.

In a post on X, Musk thanked employees for their efforts: "Thanks to the hard work of the Tesla Giga Berlin team and support from the community, the factory is back online!"