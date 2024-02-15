Musk says SpaceX has moved its incorporation to Texas from Delaware

Rocket company SpaceX has moved its state of incorporation to Texas from Delaware, CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday in a post on X.

"SpaceX has moved its state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas! If your company is still incorporated in Delaware, I recommend moving to another state as soon as possible," Musk said on the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The move comes after the billionaire founder and electric vehicle maker Tesla's CEO said earlier this month that he will hold a shareholder vote to move Tesla's state of incorporation to Texas, where it has its headquarters, after a Delaware judge invalidated his $56-billion pay package.