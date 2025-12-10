<p>Actress Kritika Kamra has just made her relationship 'Insta official' with one of the finest cricket hosts and content producers, Gaurav Kapur. She took to her social media account and shared a set of warm, candid pictures enjoying a cosy breakfast date with Gaurav, politely hinting at their blooming romance that netizens had been speculating about for the past couple of months on social media.</p><p>Keeping a playful caption, Kritika wrote, “Breakfast with…”, a gentle nod to Gaurav Kapur’s massively popular show Breakfast with Champions. The long-format series, known for its intimate conversations with India’s biggest sporting icons, has made Gaurav one of the most recognisable names in cricket entertainment.</p>.<p>Friends and followers quickly flooded the comment section in reaction to the post, with one user capturing the sentiment, said, "This is NOT the update I was expecting today." (sic)</p><p>The couple, who have been going steady for the last few months, looked relaxed and happy in the photos, a rare glimpse into their otherwise private equation. With this post, Ritika has officially taken the relationship public.</p><p>Meanwhile, neither of them has spoken openly about their relationship until now, and this public post marks a sweet new chapter for the two, confirming what many had sensed already.</p>