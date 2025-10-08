<p>Bengaluru: Flipkart-owned <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/myntra">Myntra's </a>fashion festival sale has witnessed 2 million new customers, and non-metro shoppers continued to drive growth by contributing 70 per cent of overall orders during the sale. The platform said cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Faridabad, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Bhopal, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore and Vijayawada emerged as high-traction hubs, with strong demand for ethnic wear, wedding collections, beauty essentials and sportswear.</p><p>Bharath Kumar, Senior Director, Revenue and Growth, Myntra, said, “This year’s festive season brought in a renewed momentum in the industry following the recent GST reforms, and the Myntra Big Fashion Festival enabled fashion consumption for millions of customers across metros and non-metros. As brands passed on the GST savings to customers ahead of time, starting with BFF, festive fashion categories experienced a strong momentum, international and luxe brands gained a significant rise in demand, indicating the spending intent of the customers."</p>.Festive hiring grows by 20–25% as e-commerce giants gear up for sales .<p>The jewellery category grew over 80 per cent over last year’s festive sale, and sports wear grew multifold, fuelled by drops from brands like New Balance, Puma, etc.</p><p>FWD, Myntra’s Gen-Z focused destination, witnessed a 2X growth in demand over BAU (Business as usual). This was led by Ethnic wear, which registered a 2.5X growth in demand, followed by Men's wear at 2.2X. Myntra also said that international brands saw a significant increase in demand for several top international brands and labels. Some of the popular international brands during the sales included MANGO, H&M, NEXT, Gant, etc.</p><p>This year’s Myntra Big Fashion Festival saw many additional workforce in the warehouse, and that included about 30 per cent women, and overall, over 11,000 new employment opportunities were created through the platform's partners for the festive season. </p>