Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs West Indies: Coach Daren Sammy seeks mental reset from Caribbeans

The Windies head coach hoped against hope for a better showing in the second Test against.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 15:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 15:21 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs West IndiesDarren Sammy

Follow us on :

Follow Us