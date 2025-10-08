India vs West Indies: Coach Daren Sammy seeks mental reset from Caribbeans

<p>New Delhi: West Indies head coach Daren Sammy bemoaned the lack of confidence in his team following another humbling defeat and hoped against hope for a better showing in the second Test against India starting at Feroz Shah Kotla from Friday.</p>.<p>“Things have not been going well for a little bit," said Sammy at a press conference on Wednesday. </p>.India vs West Indies: Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate backs Sai Sudharsan amid scrutiny.<p>"I see some of the guys lack confidence and it's something that has to come from within. But with a lack of performances, it's always hard to rise above that.</p>.<p>"My job is to continue to instil that in the way we practice, in the way we think, the way we plan and strategise. I was just telling someone the conversations we had after the Test. I really need a conscious effort from them to train better. I expect some sort of improvement. At least in the way you think.</p>.<p>“It's all gloomy and doom. And when you see the sunburst through the clouds, it brings a good mood. I thought honestly the way we practiced today, I saw a difference. So it means the conversations that we had after the first Test (had an impact). After the Test, I asked and challenged every single person to speak on what needs to be done for this team to be successful and competitive. The guys spoke about the things they need to do. I’m hoping we could be a more competitive side in the second Test.”</p>.<p>Sammy said the decline is like cancer, and there’s no magic pill for an instant cure.</p>.<p>“Some great players have played for the West Indies. So I know now, I'm under the microscope. I’m open to criticism. But the root of the problem didn't start two years ago. It started way back. It's like a cancer; it’s already in the system. If you get cancer, you know what happens. Our problems don't lie on the surface. It's rooted deep into our system. We will continue to change. The immediate thing is to try and encourage the guys. Train better, better mindset and all these things. And hopefully, steps could be taken in the right direction. The key is to believe in yourself. Trust in the process.”</p>