<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infosys">Infosys </a>CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh on Wednesday clarified that no employee of the IT major has been apprehended by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">US </a>authorities, dismissing viral social media reports about a purported deportation of a staffer.</p>.<p>During the company's Q3 earnings call, Parekh, responding to a specific question, said the rumours that had been circulating online over the past few days.</p>.<p>"No Infosys employee has been apprehended by any US authority. A few months ago, one of our employees was denied entry into the US and was sent back to India," Parekh said.</p>.<p>The clarification comes in the wake of a post on social media platform X by a user named Chetan Anantharamu, which went viral earlier this week.</p>.World Bank raises India's GDP growth projection to 7.2% for FY26.<p>The post narrated what Anantharamu described as a "wild wild story" involving an Infosys employee from Mysuru who was allegedly on-site for a project in the United States.</p>.<p>According to the post, the employee was purportedly "picked up” by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents and given just two hours to pack his belongings before being offered a choice between jail or deportation.</p>.<p>The post further claimed that the employee was escorted by agents to the airport and subjected to humiliation during a transit in Frankfurt, alleging that public announcements were made on the aircraft stating he should not be allowed to escape.</p>.<p>Infosys will continue its approach of using a mix of employees in India and the US for deployments and delivery.</p>.<p>India's USD 280-billion IT industry is balancing visa-related headwinds and global trade uncertainty against its biggest-ever push into artificial intelligence and the rapid expansion of global capability centres (GCCs).</p>.<p>Heightened scrutiny of the US H-1B visa programme, including a USD 1,00,000 fee for new visas, social media screening and unpredictable processing delays, has complicated cross-border delivery for Indian firms, even as companies accelerate efforts to reduce reliance on these visas. The US remains the sector's largest export market. </p>