Homebusinesscompanies

Novo Nordisk brings Ozempic to India for type 2 diabetes treatment

Ozempic is now available in India as 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg in 'FlexTouch Pen' - an easy-to-use, once-weekly pen device, at a starting cost of Rs 2,200 per week, the company announced here.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 13:11 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 13:11 IST
Business NewsDiabetesOzempic

