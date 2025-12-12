<p>Nagpur: In what comes as a shocking admission, seven districts of Maharashtra recorded 14,526 child deaths over the past three years.</p><p>The statement was made by Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar in the Legislative Assembly in a written reply to a question raised by BJP legislator Sneha Dubey, who represents the Vasai seat in Palghar district, which neighbours Mumbai.</p>.Maharashtra records marginal rise in COVID-19 complication deaths in 2025; cases fall.<p>According to the government records, between 2022-23 and 2024-25, Pune, Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal districts collectively reported 14,526 child deaths.</p><p>The figure includes infants and children under five admitted to government facilities, as well as cases of severe malnutrition. </p><p>The minister also said that 138 infant deaths have been recorded in the tribal-dominated Palghar district.</p><p>Citing the state health department's data as of November 2025, Abitkar said 203 children were identified as suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition and 2,666 from Moderate Acute Malnutrition. The proportion of underweight children was recorded at 0.23 per cent, while 1.48 per cent fell in the moderately underweight category.</p><p>The minister said the state government has adopted multiple measures under the Integrated Child Development Services programme to reduce malnutrition.</p>