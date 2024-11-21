Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Nvidia doubles profit as AI chip sales soar

Nvidia also projected that revenue in the current quarter would rise 70% from a year ago to $37.5 billion, as it began selling a more powerful AI chip called Blackwell.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 04:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 04:58 IST
World newsBusiness NewsNvidia

Follow us on :

Follow Us