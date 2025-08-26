Becoming capable of designing destiny

<p>Most intelligent minds agree that imagination is superior to intelligence. However, there lies a profound truth in spiritual wisdom that human destiny transcends human imagination. Before attaining liberation, our vision remains narrow, our capacity to shape destiny falters. We wander in the shadows of our own limitations, unaware that true agency emerges only when the shackles of self‑ignorance are broken.</p>.<p class="bodytext">To preach that everyone can design their destiny under the slogan of freedom of expression is like handing a loaded gun to a child, well‑intentioned perhaps, but perilous. Without maturity and discernment, our designs can ignite chaos rather than create harmony. In spiritual terms, the childlike ego, brimming with untempered desires, distorts freedom into delusion. Only through liberation(moksha), spiritual awakening (jeevanmukti) does one enter the realm of wisdom. When ignorance dissolves, the Self merges with the supreme and, the realised (jeevanmukta) sees no difference between Atman and Brahman. In that state, the subtle instruments of intelligence, mind, life, and body become vehicles of divine expression rather than tools of bondage.</p>.The making of an accidental cook.<p class="bodytext">From this elevated vantage, destiny ceases to be a construct of whims born out of imagination. Instead, one plans wisely, aligned with divine purpose. It’s not about whimsically remaking fate. It’s about shaping one’s current life span, moment by moment, with disciplined intention and common sense, integrating dharma (duty), artha (means), kama (desire), and ultimately moksha (liberation). Thus, freedom of expression, prior to liberation, risks giving the untrained mind too much rope. In contrast, liberation equips one with clarity, perspective, and compassion, forgiveness, and love. Only then does the soul possess the discernment needed to plan life’s course in harmony with timeless wisdom.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In practical terms, we may not yet design destiny, but we can structure our present life with thoughtfulness: daily routine, mindful speech, service, and ethical living. These form the groundwork upon which true spiritual freedom and the capacity to responsibly engage with destiny may eventually rest. In awakening lies the freedom worth having. Without it, designing destiny is a gamble while with it, destiny unfolds as a treasured craft.</p>