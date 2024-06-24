Nvidia sales grow so fast that Wall Street can’t keep up

By Jeran Wittenstein

Nvidia Corp. is the most expensive stock in the S&P 500 Index, with its shares trading for roughly 23 times the company’s projected sales over the next 12 months.

But there’s a problem with that valuation. In the age of the artificial intelligence boom, no one can figure out what the chipmaker’s revenues are actually going to be — not the Wall Street analysts covering Nvidia or Nvidia executives themselves. So how are investors supposed to calculate whether the shares are expensive or not?

For more than a year now, a surge in demand for Nvidia’s chips sparked by the frenzy surrounding AI has made a mockery of Wall Street’s quarterly financial estimates.

Analysts aren’t making up numbers, they take their cues from management like they do with every other company. However, even Nvidia’s leadership is struggling to anticipate how much money the chipmaker will generate three months into the future.

Since Nvidia’s sales began exploding in its fiscal quarter that ended in April 2023, revenue has exceeded the midpoint of the company’s own forecast by an average of 13 per cent, more than twice the average over the past decade.

When Nvidia reported results in August, sales topped its projection by 23 per cent, the biggest beat since at least 2013, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.