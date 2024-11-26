Ola Electric forays into commercial segment with e-scooter priced at Rs 39,999

<p>New Delhi: Ola Electric on Tuesday announced its foray into the commercial segment with the launch of 'Gig' range of scooters with an introductory price of Rs 39,999, targeting gig workers.</p>.<p>The company also launched its S1 Z model, a personal-use electric scooter aimed at urban commuters priced at Rs 59,999.</p>.<p>The Gig range has been designed to address the needs of gig workers involved in both shorter and longer trips through two variants -- 'Gig' and 'Gig+' -- with introductory prices of Rs 39,999 and Rs 49,999 (ex-showroom), respectively.</p>.Ola Electric to cut 500 jobs by year-end for restructuring.<p>The range will be available for business-to-business (B2B) purchases and rentals, Ola Electric said in a statement.</p>.<p>The term 'Gig' is aimed at gig workers involved in shorter trips. It offers a range of 112 km on single charge with a top speed of 25 kmph. It comes with a removable 1.5 kWh battery, a hub motor.</p>.<p>On the other hand, 'Gig+' is built for gig workers having to travel longer distances with heavier payloads. It comes with a top speed of 45 km/hr and a removable single/dual battery of 1.5 kWh with a range of 81 km, the company said.</p>.<p>"With the launch of the Ola Gig and S1 Z range of scooters, we will further accelerate EV adoption, catering to a wide range of personal and commercial use cases with affordability, reliability, and safety as the core pillars," Ola Electric Chairman & Managing Director, Bhavish Aggarwal said.</p>.Telangana announces 100% exemption on road tax, registration fees for electric vehicles.<p>Under the S1 Z range, the company introduced two variants, 'S1 Z' and 'S1 Z+' at introductory prices of Rs 59,999 and Rs 64,999 respectively.</p>.<p>While S1 Z is a personal-use electric scooter aimed at urban commuters who value style, performance, and convenience, Ola Electric said the 'S1 Z+' is a dual-usage electric scooter designed for both personal and light commercial use with a robust body.</p>.<p>Both the 'S1 Z' and 'S1 Z+' have removable dual batteries of 1.5 kWh each with a range of 75 km and top speeds of 70 kmph.</p>.<p>The company also launched its PowerPod, an inverter that powers homes using its portable batteries, priced at Rs 9,999. </p>