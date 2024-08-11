Ola Map a gimmick, people should be careful of fly-by-night products: MapmyIndia CEO

"We don't see a business risk, because we don't see a good product coming from there. People are complaining left, right and centre, about their (Ola) updated cab app, their updated electric vehicle app, that their maps are pathetic and causing users problems. Everybody knows that these are more announcements and gimmicks, but the quality of that product," he said.

When contacted, an Ola spokesperson said, "Ola strongly refutes the baseless and motivated statements made by MapmyIndia. They are a clear indication of the company’s desperate attempts to stay relevant by maligning its competitors.

"The company’s single-product business has clearly lost its edge to superior and new-age players. Ola has responded to MapmyIndia’s legal notice and now the responsibility rests with them to prove their case. Ola stands by the integrity of its business and will take all steps needed to protect its interests.”

MapmyIndia sent a legal notice to Ola on July 23, three days before the release of Ola Electric's Red Herring Prospectus, for breach of terms and conditions of the licence agreement that Ola Electric had signed in 2021 with the company to use APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) and SDKs (software development kits) for navigation.

Verma said ANI Technologies had signed a licence agreement with MapmyIndia way back in 2015 to use map data.