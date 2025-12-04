Menu
Ola pauses food delivery service, removes 'Foods' from app

On the older versions of the app, the cloud kitchen business, which also operated through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), is not accepting orders.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 09:27 IST
