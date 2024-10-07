Olectra emerges as lowest bidder for supply of 327 Electric buses in Himachal Pradesh

HRTC is now expected to finalize the order shortly and award it to Olectra to ensure a speedy deployment and meet the urgent needs of citizens.

In the first phase of electric bus deployment, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) launched a ground-breaking electric bus service between Kullu, Manali, and Rohtang Pass in September, 2017. 25 buses, supplied by Olectra were inducted for service.

This bus service marked a significant milestone as it was the first in the world to operate electric buses at an altitude of 13,000 feet along the Manali-Rohtang highway.