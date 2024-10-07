Olectra emerges as lowest bidder for supply of 327 Electric buses in Himachal Pradesh

HRTC is now expected to finalize the order shortly and award it to Olectra to ensure a speedy deployment and meet the urgent needs of citizens.
In the first phase of electric bus deployment, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) launched a ground-breaking electric bus service between Kullu, Manali, and Rohtang Pass in September, 2017. 25 buses, supplied by Olectra were inducted for service.
This bus service marked a significant milestone as it was the first in the world to operate electric buses at an altitude of 13,000 feet along the Manali-Rohtang highway.
The deployed Olectra buses have demonstrated exceptional performance in navigating the challenging mountainous routes, ensuring reliable and efficient public transportation even at high altitudes, said a representative of Olectra. They have also led to a remarkable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, significantly improving air quality in the region.
These electric buses operate quietly, effectively mitigating noise pollution, which is crucial for preserving the serene environment of the hilly terrain.
The planned Olectra buses are equipped with the latest innovations, offering superior performance, greater efficiency, and enhanced passenger comfort.
Features like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Air Suspension, and Disc Brakes with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and excellent manoeuvrability to ensure a smooth and safe ride for passengers in the terrain of Himachal Pradesh.
The 9 meter buses have a single charge range of 180 kms at 80pc SOC, and a seating capacity of 30+D High Back Seats. The 12 meter buses have a single charge range of 250 kms at 80pc SOC, and a seating capacity of 37+D Luxury seats with Push back mechanism 2x2 and calf support.
Published 07 October 2024, 13:53 IST