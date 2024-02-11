ONGC Q3 profit falls 14% to Rs 9,536 crore on lower oil prices

To counter the decline in production from some of the matured and marginal fields, ONGC is taking proactive steps by implementing well interventions and advancing new well drilling activities.

"The decline in production from matured fields will be compensated in upcoming quarters with commencement of additional production from upcoming projects, which are under various stages of development," the firm said adding crude oil production has already commenced from KG-DWN-98/2 Block on January 7, 2024.