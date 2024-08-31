ONGC seeks US approval to operate two projects in Venezuela

New Delhi: India's ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) is seeking U.S. approval to operate two projects in sanction-hit Venezuela to boost output, its managing director Rajarshi Gupta said on Friday.

ONGC is seeking specific licenses similar to the one awarded to U.S. oil major Chevron to operate oil fields in Venezuela, Gupta added.

"We have made a request for a specific license that allow us to operate our two projects. Approval will give us exemption from sanctions and allow us to use US entities, US dollars, US banking channels, etc. for operating the projects," Gupta said.

An approval would enable the company to manage the finances of its Venezuelan projects and help it recover a pending dividend of more than $500 million, he said.

Venezuela has allowed ONGC to operate the San Cristobal project, while for the Carabobo 1 field, ONGC is in talks with Spanish firm Repsol for joint operatorship, he said.