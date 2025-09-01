Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

OpenAI plans India data center with at least 1 gigawatt capacity: Reports

The company said in August it plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, expanding its presence in its second-largest market by user base.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 07:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 07:07 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsDelhiOpenAIcompaniesData centre

Follow us on :

Follow Us