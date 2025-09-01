<p>ChatGPT parent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/openai">OpenAI</a> is scouting local partners to set up a data center in India with at least 1 gigawatt capacity, <em>Bloomberg News</em> reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.</p><p>Reuters could not immediately verify the report.</p><p>OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.</p><p>OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has formally registered as a legal entity in India and has begun building a local team. The company said in August it plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, expanding its presence in its second-largest market by user base.</p>.Musk's xAI sues engineer for allegedly taking secrets to OpenAI.<p>The plan to build a large new data center could mark a major step forward in Asia for OpenAI's Stargate-branded artificial intelligence infrastructure push, <em>Bloomberg News</em> reported.</p><p>The location and timeline of OpenAI’s proposed India project remain uncertain, Bloomberg reported, adding that CEO Sam Altman may announce the facility during his visit to the country in September.</p><p>US President Donald Trump in January announced Stargate, a private sector investment of up to $500 billion for AI infrastructure, funded by SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle. </p>