JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Paytm to form advisory committee on compliance, regulatory matters

The Reserve Bank of India last week ordered Paytm affiliate Paytm Payments Bank to wind down most of its business
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 14:02 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Paytm parent One97 Communications on Friday said it would form a group advisory committee on compliance and regulatory matters.

The committee will be headed by Meleveetil Damodaran, former chairman of India's markets regulator, and "will work closely with the board," Paytm said in a press release.

The Reserve Bank of India last week ordered Paytm affiliate Paytm Payments Bank to wind down most of its business, including deposits, credit products and its popular digital wallets, by Feb. 29, citing "persistent non-compliance."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 February 2024, 14:02 IST)
Business NewsPaytm

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT