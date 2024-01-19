Paytm's Q3 revenue rises on strong payments business, loan growth

Digital payments firm Paytm posted a 38 per cent rise in third-quarter revenue on Friday, helped by its payments business and strong loan growth in the financial services segment.
Consolidated revenue rose to Rs 285.1 crore ($343 million) for the October-December quarter from Rs 206.2 crore a year earlier.
The company, which has not posted a net profit since it went public in November 2021, said its consolidated net loss narrowed to 2.20 billion rupees from 3.92 billion rupees a year ago.
($1 = 83.0341 Indian rupees)