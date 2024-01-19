JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Paytm's Q3 revenue rises on strong payments business, loan growth

Consolidated revenue rose to Rs 285.1 crore ($343 million) for the October-December quarter from Rs 206.2 crore a year earlier.
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 12:16 IST

Follow Us

Digital payments firm Paytm posted a 38 per cent rise in third-quarter revenue on Friday, helped by its payments business and strong loan growth in the financial services segment.

Consolidated revenue rose to Rs 285.1 crore ($343 million) for the October-December quarter from Rs 206.2 crore a year earlier.

The company, which has not posted a net profit since it went public in November 2021, said its consolidated net loss narrowed to 2.20 billion rupees from 3.92 billion rupees a year ago.

($1 = 83.0341 Indian rupees)

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 January 2024, 12:16 IST)
Business NewsPaytm

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT