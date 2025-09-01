Menu
Puravankara secures rights for redevelopment project in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill

This 1.43-acre project offers a development potential of 0.7 million square feet, providing new, premium homes for existing residents while also creating a substantial portion for sale.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 15:36 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 15:36 IST
