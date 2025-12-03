Menu
Homeworld

Seven TTP terrorists killed in northwest Pakistan

The two operations were carried out on the reported presence of 'khawarij' in the North Waziristan district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) -- the military's media wing.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 01:40 IST
Published 03 December 2025, 01:40 IST
World newsPakistan

