PVR INOX to add 100 screens next year with investment of around Rs 200 crore

<p>New Delhi: Cinema exhibitor PVR INOX Ltd plans to add around 100 screens next year entailing an investment of around Rs 200 crore, its Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said on Friday.</p><p>The company, which launched an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot, Movie Jockey (MJ), for movie discovery and booking experience, plans to add 100 screens every year going forward.</p><p>"This year so far we opened about 70 odd screens and closed about 45-50 screens. We will be adding about 40 more screens this year and we will be closing down another 10-15 screens," Bijli told <em>PTI</em> here on the sidelines of the launch.</p><p>The idea was to close down about 75 screens this year and add about 120, he said, adding "so we are on track".</p><p>When asked about future expansion plans, Bijli said, "The following year we are looking at adding almost 100 screens per year."</p><p>When asked about investments, he said next year's pipeline of 100 screens will entail a capital outlay of about Rs 200 crore.</p><p>"We are looking at asset light model now going forward," he said, adding a large contribution to the investment will come from the developers.</p><p>At present, PVR INOX has 1,744 screens across 355 properties in 111 cities across India.</p><p>When asked about the current market situation after a slow quarter two, Bijli said, "Q3 seems to be in a better place now. October was a bit dull, but November is firing already." With a good pipeline of new movie releases, he said Q3 is looking much better.</p><p>"Second half (of the fiscal) is looking much better, first half was bit muted because a lot of movie releases got pushed to the second half," Bijli said, the company has a good lineup of new movies releasing in Q3 and Q4.</p>