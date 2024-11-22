Home
PVR INOX to add 100 screens next year with investment of around Rs 200 crore

At present, PVR INOX has 1,744 screens across 355 properties in 111 cities across India.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 08:55 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 08:55 IST
