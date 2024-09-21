Quick commerce cashes in on India’s iPhone frenzy 

Bengaluru: Even as Apple launched its latest iPhone variants - iPhone16 and iPhone16 Plus - on Friday, quick commerce entities were quick to sweep in on the frenzied market, offering to deliver them in just 10 minutes.
The promise was made across all platforms such as Blinkit, Flipkart Minutes, Big Basket Now and Zepto. While long queues were seen snaking out of the Apple Store at Mumbai’s BKC, many others were receiving the latest products at their doorstep.
"We started delivering iPhones at 8 am - and we're going to cross the 300 mark in a couple of minutes," said Albinder Dhindsa, CEO, Blinkit in a post on X. BigBasket sold 372 iPhones in 100 minutes by around 2 pm, according to a post by its co-founder Hari Menon on X.
This ‘delivery in 10-minutes’ offer has been executed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi. Zepto extended the service also in Hyderabad and Chennai. Blinkit announced its availability in Pune as well as select pincodes of Lucknow.
While it’s not quick-commerce’s first stint delivering iPhones, the growing popularity of these platforms owing to Indian consumers’ rising fascination with ultra fast delivery is posing a threat to the likes of Amazon and Flipkart.
Published 20 September 2024, 22:50 IST