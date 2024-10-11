Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Ratan Tata’s brother among contenders to oversee $165 billion group

Tata Trusts are planning to meet Friday in Mumbai to discuss the succession, according to people familiar with the developments who asked not to be named as the information is private.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 07:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 07:58 IST
Business NewsTata GroupRatan Tata

Follow us on :

Follow Us