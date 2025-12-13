Bengaluru police use 'air down' method to free truck stuck under Kittur Rani Chennamma Flyover

<p>Bengaluru: A container truck driver's miscalculation caused significant chaos on the busy stretch under the Kittur Rani Chennamma Flyover at Padmanabhanagar late Saturday night.</p><p>The oversized vehicle became wedged at 10:25 pm, despite the flyover’s clear height warning of 4.50 metres.</p><p>The truck was stuck for half-an-hour causing traffic snarl at the busy junction. Traffic police personnel quickly arrived at the scene and executed a specialised manoeuvre: an 'air down' of the truck’s suspension system (blade set). This method reduced the vehicle’s overall height by a few inches, allowing the driver to slowly reverse the trapped truck and clear the underpass.</p>.Vehicles from Kerala stuck at Kodagu border.<p>The swift intervention by the Bengaluru Traffic police prevented the minor incident from escalating into a full-blown night long jam. Authorities are likely to impose a penalty on the driver for reckless disregard of traffic signage.</p>